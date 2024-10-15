The Viking Raiders are back.

But with a facelift.

Complete with a new look and a new name, the War Raiders, Erik and Ivar made their long-awaited return as a duo after quite a long time.

The team defeated Alpha Academy duo Otis and Akira Tozawa to advance in the newly announced WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

RAW IS WAR!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/MJ75oy0JXL — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 15, 2024