The Viking Raiders are back.
But with a facelift.
Complete with a new look and a new name, the War Raiders, Erik and Ivar made their long-awaited return as a duo after quite a long time.
The team defeated Alpha Academy duo Otis and Akira Tozawa to advance in the newly announced WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.
For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/14/24.
The WAR RAIDERS are back! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fV5dc1MDSL
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2024
RAW IS WAR!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/MJ75oy0JXL
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 15, 2024
The War Raiders aren't wasting any time, they are on a path of destruction! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yNJ5X4C2FS
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2024