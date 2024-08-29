The pro wrestling world has lost another one.

On Thursday evening, CMLL confirmed the passing of Villano V at age 62.

Ray Mendoza Jr., aka Villano V, was the son of legandary luchador El Villano, and was known for teaming up with his siblings and father often as “Los Villanos.”

He was also known as a member of the infamous Latino World Order (LWO) in WCW.

“REST IN PEACE, VILLANO V,” read the translated announcement in Spanish on X. “CMLL joins in the grief that overwhelms the wrestling family due to the sensitive death of Villano V (Ray Mendoza Jr.), a great protagonist in the history of Mexican Wrestling.”

Our condolences to the family and friends of Ray Mendoza Jr.