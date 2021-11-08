Vin Diesel has called on former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to re-join the “Fast & Furious” cast for Fast 10, the franchise finale.

Despite recent issues between the two Hollywood stars, Diesel has extended an olive branch to Rock via Instagram, asking him to reprise his role as federal agent Luke Hobbs for Fast 10. Diesel mentioned how he promised “Pablo” that the franchise would have a fitting end. “Pablo” is his name for the late Paul Walker, who starred in the franchise until his sudden death in 2013.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10,” Diesel wrote. “As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

Rock made his “Fast” debut back in 2011 for Fast 5. He then returned for the sixth, seventh and eighth installments of the movie, and also starred in the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off.

The Rock vs. Vin feud escalated in 2016 when Rock posted a now-deleted Instagram post to call out un-named male co-stars on the set of “The Fate of The Furious,” which was released in 2017. Diesel told Men’s Health this past June that “tough love” over the Hobbs character was the root of his issue with Rock, while Rock told Vanity Fair last month that he and Diesel were philosophically two different people who “approach the business of movie-making in two very different ways.”

In responding to Diesel’s comments to Men’s Health, Rock told The Hollywood Reporter in July that he would not be returning for any “Fast” movies, but there’s no word on if Diesel’s new Instagram post will change his mind.

Rock has not responded to Diesel as of this writing, but we will keep you updated. You can see Diesel’s full post below:

