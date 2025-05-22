Vince McMahon is pushing back against a shareholder lawsuit seeking to force him to turn over more documents related to the WWE-UFC merger that formed TKO Group Holdings.

In a new court filing unsealed Thursday, McMahon’s legal team urged the Delaware Court of Chancery to deny the plaintiffs’ motion to compel further discovery. The plaintiffs allege McMahon rigged the merger process to favor Endeavor, UFC’s then-parent company, to protect his personal interests—particularly in light of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

McMahon says he’s already agreed to turn over communications that mention both the misconduct claims and the merger, including those with key WWE and TKO figures like Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, and former board members. He also agreed to produce relevant NDAs and board meeting materials.

However, McMahon is refusing to hand over what he calls “deeply personal and intimate” communications with women and family members, arguing they’re irrelevant to the merger and amount to harassment.

The plaintiffs argue otherwise, saying communications with former board members ousted before the merger are key to understanding McMahon’s motivations. They claim broader discovery could reveal how the misconduct allegations influenced his decision to pursue the Endeavor deal.

McMahon maintains that such discovery would derail the case into a “mini-trial” over past allegations already covered in a dismissed lawsuit. A ruling on the motion is still pending.

(H/T: Wrestle Nomics)