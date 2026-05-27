In a recent appearance on the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer and producer Chris Dunn made waves by discussing Vince McMahon’s notorious approach to talent contracts and roster management. According to Dunn, McMahon never had a history of asking WWE talent to take pay cuts. Instead, he suggests that McMahon would choose to either keep wrestlers he valued or simply release them altogether.

This revelation offers a unique glimpse into the backstage dealings of WWE, where the balance between maintaining a strong roster and managing costs can create significant tension.

“Vince was making these cuts too. There was always spring cleaning. actually think Vince, like, you know, I think the difference is, like, Vince never would have asked anyone to take a pay cut. He would have either fired the person, or they would have been somebody like The New Day who he considered a national treasure.”

Dunn also has a take on people making TKO seem like the boogeyman in professional wrestling.