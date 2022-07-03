Several top WWE executives and Pat McAfee attended the end of tonight’s UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Interim Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon, Executive VP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and SmackDown commentator McAfee were all shown on camera and identified. They were sitting near UFC CBO Hunter Campbell and other celebrities in attendance.

WWE President & CRO Nick Khan was also at the show with his co-workers, but he was not shown on the UFC broadcast.

This is the first UFC event that Vince has attended publicly.

The WWE crew left for the T-Mobile Arena right after finishing the Money In the Bank Premium Live Event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. It takes around 5 minutes to drive from the MGM Grand to T-Mobile Arena.

McAfee was wearing a neck brace to sell the post-Money In the Bank attack by Happy Baron Corbin. You can click here for full details and video from that segment.

Below is footage of the WWE crew shown on camera at UFC 276 tonight:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.