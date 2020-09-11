– Paul Heyman turns 55 years old today. Heyman is now working as the advocate of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the two should make an appearance during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Reigns is set to defend against cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.

– Today marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States. As seen below, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to mark the day. WWE also tweeted video from Vince’s speech that kicked off the live post-9/11 edition of SmackDown on September 13, 2001.

