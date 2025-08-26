Vince McMahon was back in the headlines this week, but not for anything related to WWE.

The former WWE Chairman appeared in traffic court on Tuesday in Stamford, Connecticut, in relation to the serious car accident he was involved in on July 24 in Westport. McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons at the time for reckless driving and following too closely, which resulted in the crash.

Court documents listed this week’s appearance as an arraignment.

The other driver in the accident, Barbara Doran, posted a detailed statement on Facebook earlier this summer offering her perspective on the incident.

At Tuesday’s hearing, it was confirmed that McMahon is scheduled to return to court on October 16 for a Disposition Hearing.