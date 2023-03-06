WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly at RAW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that McMahon has been seen by multiple sources backstage at the TD Garden in Boston for tonight’s RAW. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have also reported that McMahon is at RAW.

There’s no word yet on why McMahon is at the show, but this looks to be the first WWE event he’s attended since he “retired” in July 2022.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

