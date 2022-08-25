Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was out in New York City on Wednesday, his first public appearance since retiring on July 22.

McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City last night, according to TMZ. He was joined by John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

A video, seen below, shows an unidentified woman walking behind Vince as he entered his sprinter van, but it’s unclear what their relationship is. Linda McMahon was not present for the birthday dinner. The video also shows Vince covering his face from the paparazzi, and onlookers who were wishing a Happy Birthday to the pro wrestling legend.

McMahon and Cena have maintained a close relationship over the years. McMahon attended Cena and Shariatzadeh’s second wedding ceremony earlier this summer in Vancouver.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon had to say to her father on his birthday.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the video of Vince in NYC last night:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.