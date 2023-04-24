WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly made major changes to tonight’s RAW script.

While McMahon is not backstage at RAW in Chicago, PWInsider reports that the changes were made remotely at Vince’s request. There’s no word yet on specific changes, but word is that this led to talent unhappiness, according to multiple sources.

The unhappiness was not at the level of a few weeks back, but “it’s bubbling towards that direction,” according to the report.

We noted earlier how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be on RAW to make a “huge announcement,” according to WWE. It was noted earlier by Fightful that this could be related to a new title belt or design, while PWInsider said it could be a promo to hype the WWE Draft. Now PWInsider reports that there’s behind-the-scenes talk that Triple H will be announcing or unveiling a new World Title of some kind. It wasn’t clear if this is a new title to set up RAW and SmackDown having their own “top title” coming out of the Draft, or if this is a new physical design to replace the two belts currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is not in attendance tonight.

Below are more key stories from RAW and spoilers/coverage:

* More Details on CM Punk Visiting at RAW Today, Video of Punk with WWE Star

* WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Viewing Party 4/24/2023

* WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments In Chicago

* Vince McMahon Changes Lead to Unhappiness at RAW Tonight, More on Triple H’s Big Announcement

* Full Details on CM Punk Visiting WWE RAW Today, Why He Was Asked to Leave, More

* Triple H Confirmed for RAW, Possible Major Spoiler on Tonight’s Announcement, More RAW Spoiler Notes

* WWE RAW Spoiler Notes on Triple H, Weapons and Security Segments for Tonight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.