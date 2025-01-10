Vince McMahon has broken his silence.

The former WWE Chairman and CEO surfaced on social media on Friday after reports regarding him reaching a 1.7 million settlement with the SEC over hush-money deals.

The longtime pro wrestling executive stated the following in a statement released via X:

“The case is closed. Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different government agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today’s resolution shows, much of that speculation was misguided and misleading.



In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors with regard to some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I’m thrilled that I can now put all this behind me.”

