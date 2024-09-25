Vince McMahon has done a lot of bad things in his life.

He admits that much himself.

Rape, however, is not one of those things.

In the new Netflix “Mr. McMahon” six-part documentary series, the former longtime WWE Chairman denied rape allegations from former WWE referee Rita Chatterton dating way back to 1992.

“When you’re accused of this and accused of that, and there’s this deluge of things, ‘You’re this, you’re that.’ One of the things was an alleged rape, that never happened,” McMahon stated during the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries, which dropped on September 25. “Once you’re accused of rape, you’re a rapist.”

McMahon added, “It was consensual, and actually, had it been a rape, the statute of limitations had run out. It’s all kind of crap like that, that people are digging up and trying to find something on you.”

