Few comedy acts in modern WWE history connected as quickly, or as unexpectedly, as Tyler Breeze and Fandango during their run as Breezango. Their exaggerated “fashion police” characters became a weekly highlight on WWE SmackDown, with the tongue-in-cheek Fashion Files segments earning a loyal following despite having little to do with ongoing storylines.

Yet at the height of its popularity, the segment quietly vanished.

Speaking recently on Reel Appreciation, Breeze shared his belief that the end of Fashion Files was not the result of declining interest or creative burnout, but rather a misunderstanding behind the scenes. According to Breeze, the segment existed in a rare creative bubble; one that largely flew under the radar of Vince McMahon.

Breeze explained that while most aspects of SmackDown were closely monitored, Fashion Files was typically left alone because McMahon did not fully grasp the humor or premise. That autonomy worked in the duo’s favor until a routine production meeting shifted focus toward an upcoming pay-per-view. When the segment was mentioned, McMahon reportedly questioned why time was being devoted to something involving talent not booked for the event. Breeze believes that single moment caused panic in the room and led to the assumption that the segment had suddenly fallen out of favor.

Behind the scenes, Breeze said the creative process was anything but strained. Writers enjoyed working on the sketches, filming was efficient, and much of the humor came organically. The segments were built around loose concepts, with Fandango improvising lines and Breeze grounding the scene, allowing the absurdity to feel natural rather than forced.

In Breeze’s view, the disappearance of Fashion Files was less about rejection and more about miscommunication due to Vince McMahon not fully understandly what the Fashion Files was about, an example of how even successful ideas in WWE can end abruptly, not with a directive, but with a misunderstanding.