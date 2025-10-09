Vince McMahon is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday, October 16, in Stamford, Connecticut, for a disposition hearing stemming from charges related to a July 24 car accident in Westport, CT.

According to a report from TMZ.com, McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident after allegedly rear-ending another vehicle.

The report notes that McMahon’s legal team has been working to have the charges dismissed ahead of next week’s hearing.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Barbara Doran, addressed the situation publicly on social media days after the crash, posting a message to her Facebook page describing the incident and her experience following the collision.

She wrote the following: