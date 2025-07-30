Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a serious car accident last week. TMZ Sports is reporting that no one was injured in the crash.

The incident occurred around 9 AM on Thursday in Connecticut, just hours before news broke of Hulk Hogan’s passing.

According to a crash report obtained by TMZ, McMahon was driving a 2024 Bentley northbound on Route 15 in Westport when he rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430 and then struck a wooden-beam guardrail in the median.

Debris from the crash scattered across the highway, and a southbound Ford Fusion struck the debris shortly after.

The impact was significant enough to deploy airbags in both McMahon’s Bentley and the BMW. The report noted that all three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene, and approximately 30 feet of the guardrail sustained damage.

McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely, both classified as misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in court late next month.