A health update on Vince McMahon.

Jessica Rosenberg, McMahon’s legal representative, recently addressed concerns about his health with a statement to John Pollock of POST Wrestling. Rosenberg states, “Vince is in good health. We’re uncertain about the origins of the speculation regarding his well-being, but it’s simply not accurate.”

The speculation about McMahon’s health originated from Lee Cole, who claimed that Linda McMahon had shared information about Vince’s deteriorating condition. Cole, citing a confidential source with a long history of working with the McMahons, shared this unverified information.

Lee Cole is also the brother of the late Tom Cole, who had previously made allegations of sexual misconduct against ring announcer Mel Phillips and harassment by former WWF Vice President of Operations, Terry Garvin.

It is worth noting that Vince McMahon underwent spinal surgery in July 2023 and was seen using a cane during an October 2023 event in Saudi Arabia, which was a public appearance for the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight.