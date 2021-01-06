Rumors about Vince McMahon’s health has been going around after Ryback alleged on Twitter that Vince McMahon’s health “isn’t great these days.”

Despite the pain and frustration the @wwe has caused me since walking away I want to send love their way towards @vincemcmahon as I’ve heard his health isn’t great these days. Hopefully he can find the strength to overcome so he can witness me kicking his ass fully for #Ryback ❤️ — The Big Guy (@Ryback) December 26, 2020

Even Jim Ross talked about this on his podcast. However, WrestlingNews.co reports that McMahon is in good health these days. A source told the media outlet the following:

“Vince is fine. He still trains hard and he might forget some things here and there but that is because he has so many things on his plate. There is nothing about him that feels different other than he has aged just like all of us age. I think because of Covid he gets more time to sleep since he doesn’t have to travel as much but that is the only thing that has changed about him.”

McMahon was last seen on WWE programming at the Survivor Series PPV when he did an introduction speech for The Undertaker.