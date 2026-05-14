More details have surfaced regarding the ongoing WWE shareholders lawsuit tied to the creation of TKO, including Vince McMahon’s use of encrypted messaging platforms such as Signal.

As previously reported, shareholders involved in the lawsuit allege McMahon’s push toward a merger between WWE and UFC under Endeavor was effectively predetermined and financially harmful to investors. One issue raised by the plaintiffs centers around allegedly missing communications from Signal, the encrypted messaging app known for allowing messages to automatically disappear.

The plaintiffs filed a motion in April seeking “adverse inferences against Defendants related to Defendants’ spoliation of relevant Signal messages and other evidence.”

According to a Bloomberg Law report published Wednesday, McMahon’s legal team pushed back on the accusations and argued there are no meaningful gaps in the communication records already turned over in discovery.

The report noted that McMahon is described as “a prolific texter,” with approximately 22,000 messages from various platforms already provided as part of the case.

The article stated:

“McMahon’s attorneys preserved data from his personal devices, even after they were seized by federal authorities investigating sexual misconduct allegations against him, she said. But Signal data sought by the investors wasn’t available for retrieval until after those devices were returned in October 2025.”

The report also noted:

“The investors argue messages apparently missing from chats on Signal, an encrypted platform that can be set to have content disappear, could’ve been relevant to the litigation.”

Eric Leon of Latham & Watkins LLP, representing WWE in the lawsuit, defended the lack of Signal evidence by claiming the negotiations primarily happened away from messaging apps.

“These parties negotiated this deal really the old fashioned way,” Leon said. “They did it with dinners and lunches, and they did it over the phone, and we produced all of the phone records.”

One of the more unusual details connected to the case involves the now-infamous “Langis” exchange between McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan from February 2023. After Khan responded with “Langis” during a conversation about creative discussions, McMahon reportedly replied, “What in the blue hell is ‘Langis’ lol.”

That exchange reportedly took place shortly after Khan had indicated McMahon was no longer involved in WWE creative.

The judge overseeing the case has not yet ruled on the plaintiffs’ motion.