A notable ruling has been made in the ongoing lawsuit connected to WWE’s infamous “ring boy” scandal.

According to a report from Post Wrestling, a federal judge in Maryland has ruled that the plaintiffs involved in the case will be allowed to remain anonymous during the pre-trial phase of the proceedings.

The decision rejects attempts by Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon to have the individuals publicly identified.

Judge James K. Bredar reportedly approved the continued use of “John Doe” pseudonyms for the plaintiffs, at least for now.

However, the ruling could change if the case eventually proceeds to trial.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2024, names Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO as defendants. WWE and TKO reportedly did not take a position regarding whether the plaintiffs’ identities should be disclosed publicly.

The case centers around allegations tied to WWE’s ring boy scandal from the 1980s and 1990s.

Former ring announcer Mel Phillips has been accused of recruiting teenage boys to work on WWE’s ring crew for the purpose of sexually abusing them. One of the plaintiffs additionally alleges abuse involving WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson.

Phillips died in 2012, while Patterson passed away in 2020.

Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO are being sued for alleged negligence regarding their handling of the situation, including claims that they failed to adequately protect the ring crew members from abuse.