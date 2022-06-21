Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance during tonight’s WWE RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

After a commercial break following the Fatal 5 Way that saw Carmella defeat Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan to replace the injured Rhea Ripley at WWE Money In the Bank against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, the familiar “No Chance” music hit as Vince made his entrance to a big pop from the crowd.

Mr. McMahon did his strut to the ring, then took the mic and thanked everyone. Vince said this is the 1,517th edition of RAW, which continues to make it the longest-running episodic TV show in history. Vince again thanked everyone, this time for the RAW success. Vince touted how RAW has been on the air for almost 30 years, adding that for 20 of those it’s been dominated by the greatest WWE Superstar of all-time, who will return next week. Vince then said he was making a reference to no less than Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect – John Cena.

The crowd popped again and Vince dropped the mic, then left back to the back as “No Chance” started back up.

It’s interesting to note that the Vince segment was not listed on the internal rundown sheet that was given to producers and others backstage shortly before RAW began.

WWE previously announced that Cena will return to TV on next week’s RAW from Laredo, Texas, to help celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

Like Vince’s show-opening appearance during last Friday’s SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, McMahon did not mention how he’s stepped down as Chairman & CEO while the WWE Board of Directors investigates he and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis over alleged misconduct, or how Stephanie McMahon has returned from her leave of absence to work as the Interim CEO & Chairwoman. You can click here for full details and video from Vince’s SmackDown appearance last Friday.

As we’ve noted, it was revealed last Wednesday that WWE’s Board of Directors are investigating Vince over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. It was then announced on Fridaya that Stephanie has returned from her leave of absence to act as the Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman as Vince voluntarily steps away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, but still continues his creative responsibilities. You can find full details at the links below, including statements from Vince and Stephanie, full details on the anonymous e-mails that led to the announcements, and more.

"#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week … @JohnCena!" – Mr. McMahon pic.twitter.com/XURzJ7z18j — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022

VINCE MCMAHON CAN FLY ON RAW 😂😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fSIDSDPSeZ — Normy Wrestling ( Underrated Youtuber ) (@Normywrestling) June 21, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

