Vince McMahon Marks Women’s Revolution Anniversary

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and looked back at the beginning of the Women’s Revolution.
As noted, today marks 5 years since WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon brought Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks to the main roster, calling for a “revolution” for the women’s division. Vince tweeted on the milestone today.
“Five years ago today, @BeckyLynchWWE, @SashaBanksWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE debuted on #WWERaw and effectively changed the sports-entertainment landscape forever. #WomensEvolution,” Vince wrote.
Below is Vince’s full tweet and above is footage from that July 13, 2015 RAW segment:
Five years ago today, @BeckyLynchWWE, @SashaBanksWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE debuted on #WWERaw and effectively changed the sports-entertainment landscape forever. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/2sN6F8hXMU
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 13, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
