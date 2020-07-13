Vince McMahon Marks Women’s Revolution Anniversary

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and looked back at the beginning of the Women’s Revolution.

As noted, today marks 5 years since WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon brought Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks to the main roster, calling for a “revolution” for the women’s division. Vince tweeted on the milestone today.

“Five years ago today, @BeckyLynchWWE, @SashaBanksWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE debuted on #WWERaw and effectively changed the sports-entertainment landscape forever. #WomensEvolution,” Vince wrote.

Below is Vince’s full tweet and above is footage from that July 13, 2015 RAW segment:

