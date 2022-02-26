News broke on Friday evening that Vince McMahon would be involved in a storyline for WrestleMania 38 and wrestling at the show against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

Dave Meltzer reported today that the match was listed on the internal match schedule for WrestleMania. The WWE Chairman hasn’t wrestled in over a decade and it’s been several years since he’s taken a bump.

As noted, McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off the storyline.