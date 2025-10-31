There’s a growing buzz reverberating through the wrestling world that Vince McMahon could make a shocking on-screen return during John Cena’s final WWE match, set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

According to a report from Fightful, McMahon’s involvement has not been confirmed internally, but several within the company believe the possibility is real enough to keep an eye on. WWE is, after all, a company that thrives on spectacle and secrecy — and few surprises would generate more headlines than the sudden reappearance of the man who created its modern identity.

McMahon has not been seen backstage or publicly affiliated with WWE since stepping away from the company in January 2024, following the fallout from multiple internal and external controversies. In the months since, WWE programming has notably distanced itself from the former Chairman, even going so far as to edit McMahon out of archival footage and legacy video packages.

Still, those within WWE reportedly acknowledge that “anything is possible” — especially when it comes to an event of Cena’s magnitude. With the 16-time World Champion’s farewell match already shaping up to be a major television moment, insiders suggest a one-off appearance from McMahon isn’t entirely off the table.

McMahon’s most recent public involvement with WWE dates back to 2023, when he made sporadic appearances at RAW in Hartford and at WrestleMania 39, where he was said to have exerted creative influence — reportedly rewriting segments, altering match finishes, and reshaping storylines on the fly. His presence backstage during those events was described as “noticeable” and “disruptive,” according to past reports.

If McMahon were to return, even briefly, it would mark his first WWE cameo in nearly two years — and would likely serve as a symbolic moment in the company’s ongoing transition from the McMahon era to the modern creative regime under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

As of now, WWE has offered no official comment regarding McMahon’s potential involvement at Saturday Night’s Main Event.