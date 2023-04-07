WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not at tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown from Portland.

A new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon did not make the trip to Portland for tonight’s show, but he did remotely review the creative plans for tonight.

It was noted that there were minor changes made to tonight’s original script, but nothing major. There was a hope that Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania was so under McMahon’s thumb because he was physically present.

The current backstage morale at SmackDown is said to be better than it was on Monday, but there’s also a “wait and see” attitude. It was also said that some feel like everything will be more in line with how the creative was running leading into WrestleMania versus the way it was this past Monday, as long as Vince continues to preside over things remotely.

There are also some within WWE who feel that the online reactions to all of this will make everything out to be 1000% worse than they actually are.

Furthermore, Ringside News adds that one popular theory is that Vince “really got his hands deep” into Monday’s RAW, but that was Monday and tonight will be a different story.

Vince is reportedly not meeting with the WWE creative writers, and it was said that he doesn’t go to the writers and undercut WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. It was explained to RSN that “this is different from those circumstances,” on RAW, and that this is the case, “at least for now.”

