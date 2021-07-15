Vince McMahon took to Twitter this morning to officially welcome the WWE Universe back as the company returns to touring this week.

The WWE Chairman & CEO posted a video that shows various iconic moments fueled by the fans in the crowd. The video says, “For a year and a half, something’s been missing… welcome back!”

Vince captioned the video with, “For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw”

WWE will return to touring with fans in the crowd this Friday with SmackDown on FOX airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. You can click here for the current list of tour dates with more being confirmed in the next few weeks.

Below is the full tweet and video from Mr. McMahon:

For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.