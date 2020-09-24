As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is celebrating her 44th birthday today. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to mark the day, commenting on how proud he is of his only daughter.

He wrote, “I’m prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon!”

Triple H has not commented on Stephanie’s birthday but she did make a tweet this morning, noting that her birthday wish is for people to join the Connor’s Cure Superstar Challenge that raises money during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The challenge is presented by WWE and The V Foundation.

“My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation’s @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit http://v.org/superstarchallenge to get started,” Stephanie wrote today.

You can see the related tweets below:

I’m prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/3dBBbTxuZ6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2020

My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation's @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit https://t.co/u8G3gYhMyd to get started. pic.twitter.com/5bnimF4IEp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 24, 2020

