The latest edition of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s “Foley Is Pod” program saw the hardcore legend discuss the 1998 Royal Rumble, a matchup that saw him compete as three of his very popular wrestling personas: Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love.

While discussing the matchup, the former world champion revealed that Vince McMahon once told him that Cactus Jack would never step foot inside of a WWE ring, a declaration that obviously turned out to be untrue.

It’s a character (Cactus Jack) that I hear later that Mr. McMahon said he would never step foot in the WWE ring. Now, not only is he stepping foot, he’s kicking off the (1998 Royal) Rumble, him, I’m talking in third (person) right now but, I’m kicking off the Rumble with a character I created with my idol (Terry Funk), who to me, is the greatest wrestler of all time and then we’re joined by The Rock.

Foley brought the Cactus Jack character back to face off with Triple H at the famous Royal Rumble 2000 Street Fight, then later that year in a Hell in a Cell matchup with The Game at No Way Out.

