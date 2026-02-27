TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the parent company of WWE, released its fourth-quarter 2025 and full-year earnings on February 25, offering insight into ongoing legal and financial matters tied to the McMahon era.

The press release highlighted significant costs stemming from litigation, including antitrust lawsuits involving WWE stockholders and issues tied to former Chairman Vince McMahon.

These legal matters continue to have a tangible impact on the company’s financials.

According to the filing, McMahon has already reimbursed TKO over $12.2 million related to the Board of Directors’ investigation into him. This followed a lawsuit filed in early 2024 by former WWE employee Janel Grant against both the company and McMahon, which ultimately led to McMahon stepping down as Executive Chairman of TKO.

In addition, the company recorded $3.5 million in liabilities connected to future payments McMahon owes as part of the WWE acquisition.

The filing describes these as “expenses associated with payments made directly by McMahon to certain counterparties,” which are reflected within TKO’s selling, general, and administrative expenses. The notes further clarify that McMahon has agreed to cover any additional costs that may arise in connection with these matters.

Endeavor-IMG finalized its acquisition of WWE in September 2023.

McMahon initially became Executive Chairman of the newly formed TKO Group Holdings but resigned in January 2024 following the Grant lawsuit. The financial disclosures underscore how these lingering legal issues continue to shape the company’s accounting and operational landscape.