Vince McMahon has broken his silence.

The former longtime WWE Chairman surfaced on social media for a rare post on Twitter (X) on Monday.

In the post, McMahon issued a statement ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix, which he personally took part in the filming of prior to the scandal with Janel Grant hitting the public.

Featured below is the statement released by Vince McMahon on September 23:

“I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doe falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the “Mr. McMahon” character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident. A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative. In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, “Mr. McMahon”. I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

“Mr. McMahon” premieres on Netflix this Wednesday, September 25.

UPDATE: Janel Grant’s attorney’s have issued a statement in response to the above statement from Vince McMahon. Read it here …