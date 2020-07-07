Vince McMahon Remembers His Father

As noted, today would have been the 106th birthday of original WWE boss Vince McMahon Sr.

Vince McMahon Jr. took to Twitter this evening and remembered his father, commenting on the lessons he was taught.

“Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop,” Vince Jr. wrote.

Vince Sr. passed away on May 24, 1984 at the age of 69.

You can see Vince’s full tweet below:

Grateful for the lessons taught to me by my father, who would have been 106 years old today. Happy birthday, Pop. pic.twitter.com/DKo5wXPXiU — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 6, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.