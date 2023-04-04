WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was “personally and heavily involved” with last night’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW in Los Angeles.

A new report from PWInsider notes that McMahon had his own office space at Monday’s RAW, as he did at WrestleMania 39 and as he did before his “retirement” in the summer of 2022.

It was noted that around 15-20 minutes before RAW hit the air, a number of late re-writs for the show were ordered, described as not “feeling” like the type of changes talents and staff had come to expect under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Changes for the episode continued while the show was on the air and word is that they came directly from McMahon.

The night reportedly started with Triple H on the headset running the show, but as the taping went on, it was McMahon who was more and more involved as the point person running things. While McMahon was on the headset a few times during WrestleMania Weekend, he was at the Gorilla Position for most of last night’s RAW, directly overseeing the proceedings.

There was a huge negative shift in morale among some of the talents as they realized that things are going to go back to “exactly where they were” before Triple H was placed in control as Chief Content Officer. One source said the “place felt nuked” but others didn’t go that far. The feeling was that going forward, it’s likely that McMahon will be overseeing everything again, leaving the creative once again to his whims & sensibilities, but it remains to be seen if that will actually happen.

A big part of the feeling of resignation has to do with how Triple H is genuinely liked and trusted by the talents, especially since so many came through the WWE NXT system, and for some of them, the feeling of security many had felt in Triple H’s run from SummerSlam to WrestleMania is no longer a given. With that said, some talents more or less shrugged it off, feeling that they always suspected “all roads” would lead to McMahon being back in the central creative role, but they wanted to see if this would be a regular thing or whether it just happened last night because McMahon was at TV due to being in Los Angeles for WrestleMania, and for the acquisition announcement.

Furthermore, Fightful adds that Vince was changing lots of things at RAW, and that caused a big hit to morale.

Multiple sources at RAW said there was no doubt that Vince was firmly back in charge following the Endeavor acquisition. One person joked that WWE was always McMahon’s world and now it’s back in the palm of his hand after he willingly gave it up last summer.

