Vince McMahon Reportedly Denies Rey Mysterio Request, More on WWE Using Rey with No Contract

As noted, Rey Mysterio is currently working for WWE without a contract. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer that Rey will continue to work dates for WWE, but there was no word on a new deal or if one will be offered.
In an update, Rey reportedly asked for a pay raise but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon denied the request, according to Observer Radio. It was noted that Vince told him to “look at the situation” the company is in as they just had to let go of several employees due to the negative impact of COVID-19. WWE does not want Rey to leave, and now word is that they are working on coming to terms on a new deal.
Rey’s WWE deal reportedly expired a few months ago but WWE chose to book him in the storyline with Rollins despite that.
Rey and his son Dominik continue to feud with Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory. Rey vs. Rollins in an “Eye For An Eye” match is rumored for Extreme Rules.
Stay tuned for updates.
