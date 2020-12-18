Fans can expect some type of changes soon in WWE after they posted its record low rating for this past Monday’s episode of Raw.

WrestlingNews.co reports that Vince McMahon is looking at out of the box ideas for next week’s Raw following the TLC PPV event.

Although McMahon has the final say on the product, he’s not taking the blame, but rather putting the declining ratings on the creative team.

Per the report, more than ever there are people walking on eggshells in the company after the ratings came out. There’s even been talk about scrapping some of the plans that were discussed for the build to the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

There’s some concern regarding what happens if the ratings don’t turn around, which means some creative members could be let go.