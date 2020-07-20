Vince McMahon Reportedly Makes Last Minute Change at WWE Extreme Rules

Original plans for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view reportedly had RAW Women’s Champion Asuka winning and retaining over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.
As noted, the match ended in controversy as SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley put on the referee’s shirt after he was hit by errant mist by Asuka. Bayley then counted a pin for Banks, forced the timekeeper to ring the bell, and then presented Banks with the title. They quickly left the arena with all the gold, and then promised to explain everything when they celebrate on tonight’s RAW.
It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed his mind on the finish of the match on the day of the show. The original plans had Asuka winning the match. There’s no word on why Vince made the call, but it was said to be a last minute change.
Asuka is still listed as the official RAW Women’s Champion by WWE. WWE still has not announced an official winner or finish to the match.
Stay tuned for updates.
