Fightful Select has released a new story regarding WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event earlier this year, and the fallout that occurred between Shane McMahon and the company following some messy events that happened at that show.

As a reminder Shane had received a ton of heat for trying make several changes to the Rumble matchup, along with acting super “unprofessional” regarding creative for the contest. Brock Lesnar, who went on to win the Rumble, was very displeased with Shane’s adjustments and thus reports starting emerging about Shane’s behavior. He has not returned to WWE since.

According to the new report, Vince McMahon was the one who made the decision to part-ways with Shane, with one source telling the publication that Vince even went as far to say that “Shane would never get another pop in WWE” as long as he was around. It is believed that Vince was just angry in the moment when he said that and that things could be patched up, but those close to the situation believe that Vince was justified due to Shane’s aforementioned behavior.

Fightful adds that since Vince’s retirement “a lot of people” have felt more comfortable sharing information like this now that he’s gone, so more stories of this nature may emerge in the future.

Stay tuned.