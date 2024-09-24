Vince McMahon did not want the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix to see the light of day.

Although he initially participated in the project before the Janel Grant case hit the public, the docuseries took a turn when the decision to include that portion of his life was made.

From then on, McMahon did not want the series to go forward.

According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, McMahon attempted to buy the docuseries simply to put it on the shelf and avoid it being released for public consumption.

“After seeing early footage, (McMahon) actually tried to buy the project back from Netflix, per two sources familiar,” Belloni wrote in his What I’m Hearing newsletter. “He also noted that Netflix declined to comment.”

The newsletter report continued, “Vince also had Endeavor C.E.O. Ari Emanuel, his new partner in TKO, chime in on his behalf, also voicing concern about the doc’s treatment of Vince’s alter ego, ‘Mr. McMahon,’ which ended up being the title of the doc. Netflix refused to let the project go, and then this past January, the worse McMahon scandal broke, when a former employee sued alleging terrible abuse.”

On the September 24 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer and his co-host, Bryan Alvarez, added some additional information on this story.

“The deal with Netflix was signed a couple of days before the Janel Grant lawsuit was filed,” Meltzer stated. “It was not like this was behind the scenes this deal that everybody was drinking champagne about. There were people in Netflix who were not high on this deal but they signed it, they went with it. But there were people who had trepidations about getting into business with WWE.”

“Mr. McMahon” premieres on Netflix starting on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.