Vince McMahon attended the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

During the broadcast, he was acknowledged as a “Former Wrestling Promoter.”

Vince McMahon at the Knicks game tonight. pic.twitter.com/qa3D2mPhSL — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) March 18, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, John Cena spoke about his actions at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where he attacked Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock. Cena expressed frustration with the fans, calling them selfish and announcing he was “breaking up” with them, all while being loudly booed by the crowd.

R-Truth, who has long considered Cena his childhood hero, reacted to Cena’s comments, expressing confusion over why everyone was turning on Cena.

Something’s wrong… Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) March 17, 2025

CM Punk made an appearance on Sunday night’s episode of WWE LFG and a clip of the appearance is online. You can check that out below:

“CM Punk challenges future greats to cut promos in this clip from Season 1, Episode 5.”

And finally, the official WWE Music YouTube channel has posted The New Day’s new entrance theme, “New Day’s World.” You can check that out below: