Vince McMahon caught a break in court this week.

The former WWE Chairman and CEO appeared in court on Thursday, October 16, to address charges of reckless driving and following too closely, stemming from an awful July car accident involving himself and another woman.

Prior to the start of Vince McMahon’s court hearing for reckless driving charges today, the longtime pro wrestling figure was even spotted outside the courthouse signing autographs for fans who had gathered to see him, with video surfacing online (see below).

According to TMZ Sports, the court appearance went in McMahon’s favor.

The outlet reports that his charges will be dropped in one year if he successfully completes an accelerated pretrial rehabilitation program and “keeps his nose clean.”

Per the agreement, McMahon will also donate $1,000 to charity and is expected to obey all traffic laws moving forward.

McMahon’s attorney, Mark Sherman, issued a brief statement to TMZ following the hearing, calling the outcome a fair one.

“It was good news,” Sherman stated. “Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we’re grateful for that.”

At this time, there are no further legal proceedings scheduled regarding the case.

JUST IN: WWE’s Vince McMahon arrives at Stamford Superior Court on reckless driving charges for a three-car crash in Westport over the summer. Prosecutors allege he was swerving in and out and going up to 90mph on the Merritt Parkway. Fans were waiting for his arrival. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/XnUirqNchz — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) October 16, 2025

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the July accident, a woman identified as Barbara Doran, addressed the situation publicly on social media days after the crash, posting a message to her Facebook page describing the incident and her experience following the collision.

