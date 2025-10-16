Vince McMahon caught a break in court this week.
The former WWE Chairman and CEO appeared in court on Thursday, October 16, to address charges of reckless driving and following too closely, stemming from an awful July car accident involving himself and another woman.
Prior to the start of Vince McMahon’s court hearing for reckless driving charges today, the longtime pro wrestling figure was even spotted outside the courthouse signing autographs for fans who had gathered to see him, with video surfacing online (see below).
According to TMZ Sports, the court appearance went in McMahon’s favor.
The outlet reports that his charges will be dropped in one year if he successfully completes an accelerated pretrial rehabilitation program and “keeps his nose clean.”
Per the agreement, McMahon will also donate $1,000 to charity and is expected to obey all traffic laws moving forward.
McMahon’s attorney, Mark Sherman, issued a brief statement to TMZ following the hearing, calling the outcome a fair one.
“It was good news,” Sherman stated. “Not every car accident is a crime and the judge agreed he deserved this dismissal and we’re grateful for that.”
At this time, there are no further legal proceedings scheduled regarding the case.
JUST IN: WWE’s Vince McMahon arrives at Stamford Superior Court on reckless driving charges for a three-car crash in Westport over the summer. Prosecutors allege he was swerving in and out and going up to 90mph on the Merritt Parkway. Fans were waiting for his arrival. @News12CT pic.twitter.com/XnUirqNchz
— Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) October 16, 2025
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the July accident, a woman identified as Barbara Doran, addressed the situation publicly on social media days after the crash, posting a message to her Facebook page describing the incident and her experience following the collision.
She wrote the following:
“Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway (built in the 1930s). I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards.
An unmarked state trooper had been following him as he sped in and out of cars down the highway and had just turned his lights on to pull Mcmahon over, but he was not in time. Both front wheels of McMahon’s Bentley were sheared off,￼ and his airbags deployed, probably saving him from significant injury.
The trooper told me afterwards that McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me.
Amazing that no other cars were hit, and that I got out of the car, hands shaking for a good twenty minutes, but otherwise seemingly unscathed (stiff neck later, etc., and full battery of hospital scans and bloodwork. Time will tell I am told.).
Oddly, Hulk Hogan, who made McMahon’s fame and fortune, died about the same time as the accident.
Photos of my car and his car here.”