Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has offloaded more than 1.5 million shares of TKO stock to Endeavor, the company previously led by Ari Emanuel.

According to an SEC filing made public on Wednesday, the transaction occurred on Tuesday and was finalized the following day. Endeavor—now owned by Silver Lake Investments—purchased 1,579,080 shares of TKO Class A common stock from McMahon at $158.32 per share. The sale netted McMahon approximately $250 million.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics noted that, unless McMahon has made additional moves since September 2024, he now holds 6,442,325 shares of TKO stock, which represents roughly 3% ownership in the company. Importantly, McMahon no longer retains any voting power.

This latest stock sale is part of a broader divestment effort by McMahon. Fourteen months ago, he listed all 8,021,405 of his TKO shares for sale. Between late 2023 and spring 2024, he completed five separate transactions totaling over $1.5 billion in sales.

McMahon is currently focused on building a new sports, entertainment, and media investment venture called 14TH & I. He also remains entangled in ongoing legal battles, including Janel Grant’s lawsuit alleging sex trafficking and sexual assault, as well as his role as a defendant in the “ring boys” case.