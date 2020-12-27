WWE chairman Vince McMahon issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today sharing his condolences to the family of pro-wrestling superstar Brodie Lee, who passed away yesterday due to a lung condition at the age of 41.

McMahon writes, “The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans.”

Many were quick to point out Lee’s subtle impressions of McMahon during his run in AEW, some who claimed that his character was taking too many shots at his former boss. He had mentioned in past interviews that this his time in WWE was not all bad, but he was unhappy when sitting at home and not being used. Despite whatever differences the two had, McMahon’s message is yet another reminder of how loved Lee was as a person. Check it out below.