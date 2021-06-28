It’s not often to see Vince McMahon out in public at a non-WWE event, but it happened on Saturday night when he was at a comedy show featuring Dave Chappelle.

Photo of Vince McMahon taken backstage last night at Dave Chappelle’s show. pic.twitter.com/H7QlASNcXk — WrestlingNews.co – WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) June 27, 2021

WWE is gearing up to resume its live event touring starting on July 16th in Houston, Texas for a Friday Night SmackDown TV event after not holding a TV event with fans in attendance in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.