Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a restaurant in New York City this past Saturday.

As seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59, Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend. It was noted that McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at a table next to him, and he had eyes on McMahon all night.

The Reddit user described the sighting as “surreal” and mentioned how he recognized the voice first.

We noted back in August how McMahon was spotted having a birthday dinner in New York City, with a woman, plus John Cena and his wife, Brock Lesnar, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

You can see the new photo of Vince below:

