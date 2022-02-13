As previously reported, WWE will have a presence tomorrow night at Super Bowl LVI as there are two ads airing to promote WrestleMania on Peacock.

Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the ads are from NBCUniversal and not paid for by WWE.

“They’re not buying the commercial,” Meltzer said about WWE. “The network is buying the commercials. It’s a Peacock commercial, not a WWE commercial. WrestleMania will be featured in the Peacock commercial.”

Meltzer also noted that Vince McMahon felt the WWE 1999 Super Bowl ad was a waste of money and he opted not to run Super Bowl ads again.

“Vince has said publicly and he has said to me that it was a waste of money,” Meltzer added. “That’s why they never did it again. At the time everybody talked about it but for what their company is — a Super Bowl commercial for some things would work. A Super Bowl commercial for Peacock makes sense…”

Brandon Thurston provided some additional details:

WWE will have two commercials during the Super Bowl on Sunday, promoting Wrestlemania. PWInsider broke this earlier. Additionally, one spot will be a 30-second commercial during the pre-show, the other will be 15-seconds long during the game itself. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 12, 2022

