Vince McMahon is planning to launch a new entertainment company.

Pwinsider is reporting that the former WWE Chairman is currently in the process of setting up a new “entertainment hub company.” The report states that the company would “financially back, develop and produce film and television productions.” The current belief is that this won’t be anything similar to what WWE does and it would focus on fiction and non-fiction projects.

Several former WWE staff members, including WWE’s former Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum is working alongside McMahon on the new venture. Blum has been a McMahon loyalist for many years now. He had originally departed WWE after Vince McMahon’s first “retirement” in the wake of the Wall Street Journal articles. When McMahon returned to sell WWE to Endeavor, Blum quickly followed. Blum once again resigned from the company in May.

Additionally, Kristen Prouty, who was WWE’s liaison to the Hollywood world, is also said to be a part of the new project. Prouty held the title of Senior Vice President, Entertainment Relations during her time in WWE. She was let go this past May.

McMahon’s new company will be based out of the Los Angeles area if and when it launches.

It remains to be seen how many networks or distributors would be willing to work with McMahon due to his WWE exit and the serious allegations he’s facing.

Finally, it was noted that Kevin Dunn is currently not involved with this new project.