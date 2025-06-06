It might only be a matter of time before Vince McMahon regains control of WWE — with help from Saudi Arabia, at least according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

In a post on Twitter, Russo made a bold assertion, claiming that McMahon is working behind the scenes to reacquire the company more than a year after stepping away. He wrote:

“If you don’t think there’s anything there with @VinceMcMahon and the Saudis and their PLOY to buy the @WWE, it’s because you Don’t Know @VinceMcMahon. It’s REAL, and it may have been the Plan from Day 1!!!”

McMahon officially resigned from WWE in January 2024 following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, which accused him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE of abuse and trafficking.

McMahon has denied any wrongdoing. Laurinaitis, meanwhile, was recently dropped from the case after agreeing to cooperate in the investigation against McMahon.

WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia began in 2018 and has become one of the company’s most lucrative deals, with several major events held in the country each year.

Fans hoping to see Teddy Long appear in AEW may want to temper expectations, as the WWE Hall of Famer claims he was dismissed by the company due to his age.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long reflected on R-Truth’s WWE release and suggested that age may have played a role — not just in Truth’s case, but his own dealings with AEW as well. He said,

“They use that to say that you’re too old. That was the message I got from AEW—that they weren’t hiring any old people. I’m not looking for a job. I never contacted AEW asking for one. Then you send me a message like that, and half the guys over there are as old as me.”

Long, 77, is best known for his long tenure with WWE, where he worked as a referee, manager, and the beloved General Manager of SmackDown.

As for R-Truth, his release has sparked backlash from fans who believe his charisma and longevity should have kept him with the company. Truth is already drawing interest from other promotions, with at least one TNA Wrestling star publicly voicing support for his return to the promotion.