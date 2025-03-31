John Cena and Cody Rhodes once again kicked off this week’s episode of WWE RAW with a heated exchange in London. Cena received his usual mixed reaction, while Rhodes got a huge ovation as the crowd sang his theme. Rhodes addressed online chatter about his mic skills and taunted Cena, even inviting him to mock his lisp and neck tattoo.

Rhodes accused Cena of lying in previous promos, prompting Cena to fire back, saying he would “bury” Rhodes like everyone else. Cena revealed that Rhodes was once his chauffeur, accusing him of stealing secrets and relying on generic gimmicks. He called Rhodes a “common fan” and a “nepo baby.”

Rhodes hit back, calling Cena a “company creation” and bringing up Vince McMahon, as well as Cena’s past support of The Rock. He even said he had “more d*ck in this promo” than Cena does in his jorts, leading the London crowd to chant “piece of sh*t” at Cena.

Cena defended his legacy, claiming that no one has been able to put him down and mocking Rhodes for leaving WWE to gain relevance. He also took shots at Rhodes for benefiting from billionaire money, referencing Tony Khan without mentioning his name directly.

Before Cena could leave, Rhodes got the last word, pointing out that fans never claimed he “can’t wrestle.” Cena tried to attack, but Rhodes countered with a Cross Rhodes, ending the fiery segment on top.

“I make empires for billionaires.

All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids.” Such a fire closing line.

Cody Rhodes & John Cena finally giving us the back and forth promo we’ve wanted. They shootin #wweraw pic.twitter.com/CURXVdxQOa — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) March 31, 2025

The O2 Arena in London hosted this week’s episode of WWE RAW, marking its second WWE event of the week.

Celebrities in attendance included singer Lewis Capaldi, who also appeared on WWE SmackDown, singer-songwriter Kate Nash, actor Charlie Brooker, and UFC fighter Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

And finally, there were 16,566 fans in attendance at the O2 Arena in London, England for Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.