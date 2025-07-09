Vince McMahon is moving forward with his post-WWE business ventures despite his ongoing legal woes.

According to a new filing made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), McMahon has trademarked an image for 14TH & I, his private investment firm. The trademark was filed under classifications related to private equity fund investment services, financial portfolio management, and entertainment production.

The 14TH & I and 14TH&I trademarks were officially filed on August 23, 2024, and the company is described as a private investment firm with a focus on the sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The firm targets both majority buyouts and selective minority investments and aims to serve as a long-term strategic partner.

The name 14TH & I name appears to reference the historic location of Capitol Wrestling Corporation’s headquarters — the company once headed by McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon — located at the intersection of 14th and I Streets in Washington, D.C.

Featured above is the “14TH AND I” photo that was trademarked for Vince McMahon’s new company.