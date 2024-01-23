TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC, has appointed Dwayne Johnson to its Board of Directors, effective today. The announcement was made today. The Rock was also given full ownership of The Rock name as part of him being added.

Vince McMahon and Triple H commented on the news announcement today.

McMahon said in the presser, “Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business-like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”

Triple H tweeted: “An incredibly exciting day for our business. @TKOGrp continues to grow bigger and better every day. Welcome to the team, @TheRock.”