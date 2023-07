WWE Chairman Vince McMahon underwent major surgery last week to fix an issue with his spine.

A new report from TMZ Sports notes that McMahon’s operation lasted more than four hours. The surgery was a success, and now the 77-year-old McMahon is recovering.

There’s no word yet on how this will impact McMahon’s WWE duties, if at all.

